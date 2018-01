No ceasefire violations recorded in last day of 2017 – ATO HQ

No ceasefire violations were recorded along the contact line in Donbas on Dec 31, 2017, the press service of the Anti-Terrorist Operation (ATO) headquarters has reported.

"As of 18:00, no ceasefire violations were recorded along the entire line of demarcation of the sides," the press service said in its update on Facebook on Sunday night.