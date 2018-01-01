Facts

09:25 01.01.2018

Navalny to go to ECHR to appeal denial of his registration as presidential candidate - lawyer

Opposition activist Alexei Navalny will appeal the Russian Central Elections Commission decision to deny registration of a group of voters in support of his self-nomination as a presidential candidate, which the Russian Supreme Court upheld on Saturday, Navalny's lawyer Ivan Zhdanov said.

"We will contest today's judgment by the Russian Supreme Court in an appeals court. We will also submit an appeal to the ECHR [the European Court of Human Rights]," Zhdanov told Interfax on Saturday.

The Russian state has violated a number of articles of the European Convention on Human Rights in respect of Navalny, including "the right to a fair trial," he said.

"Today's decision was predictable" to Navalny, he said.

"We understood that this would be a political decision. But we will continue to go through all appellation stages," Zhdanov told journalists following the hearing.

Navalny himself did not appear at the court hearing on Saturday. His lawyers explained that "the opposition leader understood that the decision would be political and therefore delegated his representatives instead."

Earlier on Saturday, the Russian Supreme Court had turned down Navalny's appeal against the Central Elections Commission's decision to deny registration of a group of activists in support of his nomination as a presidential candidate.

Navalny is expected to file an appeal within five days.

РЕКЛАМА
Загрузка...
РЕКЛАМА

MORE ABOUT

Navalny appeals Moscow court judgment in Sotsgosproekt lawsuit against FBK

Opposition activist Navalny gets 30 days of arrest for breaching rally rules

Moscow's Simonovsky district court to hear administrative case against Navalny - lawyer

Report on opposition leader Navalny's breaking house arrest terms sent to court - Federal Corrections Service

Navalny, Ofitserov to be released from custody

LATEST

Groysman expects introduced tax innovations to contribute to development, technological renewal of Ukraine's production

Poroshenko congratulates Bulgaria on starting chairing EU Council

Yatsenyuk, Avakov's spouse give shares of Espreso.TV channel to Zhevaho's son

State Border Service introduces biometric data registration of citizens from 70 states, incl. Russia from Jan 1, 2018

Ukrainian Armed Forces strengthen, improve their tactical position in 2017 – Poltorak

No ceasefire violations recorded in last day of 2017 – ATO HQ

Poroshenko in New Year's Eve message: We can achieve tangible increase in standard of living

Poroshenko orders Kyiv's reps in TCG to immediately organize talks on detainee exchange

Armed man takes hostage nine adults, two children at post office in Kharkiv

Court again detains ex-defendant in case on May 2, 2014 events in Odesa

РЕКЛАМА
Interfax-Ukraine
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

РЕКЛАМА