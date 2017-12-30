Armed man takes hostage nine adults, two children at post office in Kharkiv

An armed man who seized the Ukrposhta post office near the Kyivska metro station in Kharkiv on Saturday has taken hostage nine adults and two children, the head of the National Police's main office in Kharkiv region, Oleh Bekh, has told Interfax-Ukraine.

"There are nine adults and two children there. We currently do not understand the demands. He did not make any demands. We are trying to get in contact with him," he told Interfax-Ukraine on Saturday.

Bekh also said that road traffic near the scene of the incident had been closed.

Earlier reports said that a masked gunman entered the post office near the Kyivska metro station in Kharkiv on Saturday afternoon and barricaded himself there.

The police left for the scene.