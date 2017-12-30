Facts

12:55 30.12.2017

One Ukrainian serviceman killed, two wounded in Donbas over past day

One Ukrainian serviceman killed, two wounded in Donbas over past day

Russian-supported militants have violated the New Year and Christmas ceasefire six times over the past 24 hours, killing one Ukrainian serviceman and wounding two more, the press center of the anti-terrorist operation (ATO) headquarters has reported.

"Over the past day, the enemy made six targeted shelling attacks on the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. In one case, Ukrainian servicemen were forced to open fire from grenade launchers and machineguns... Two soldiers were wounded as a result of enemy shelling, and, unfortunately, Ukraine lost one defender," reads a report posted on the Facebook page of the ATO HQ's press center early on Saturday.

In the Luhansk sector, militants used 82mm mortars, grenade launchers and heavy machineguns near Luhanske.

In the Donetsk sector, illegal armed groups repeatedly fired from 82mm mortars, grenade launchers, machineguns and small arms at Ukrainian positions near the Butivka mine. They also used grenade launchers and light infantry weapons near Kamianka and Verkhniotoretske.

РЕКЛАМА
Загрузка...
РЕКЛАМА

MORE ABOUT

Ukraine completely restores power supply in two front-line settlements

One Ukrainian soldier wounded in six enemy attacks over past day

One Ukrainian soldier killed, three wounded, two injured on Tuesday

Militants violate ceasefire twice over past day

Militants violate ceasefire by shelling Ukrainian positions near Pavlopil

Ukrainian forces' position shelled six times

One serviceman killed, two wounded in ATO zone

Ukrainian Armed Forces ready to observe truce in Donbas

One serviceman killed, two wounded in ATO zone

One Ukrainian serviceman killed in Donbas on Wednesday

LATEST

Poroshenko orders Kyiv's reps in TCG to immediately organize talks on detainee exchange

Armed man takes hostage nine adults, two children at post office in Kharkiv

Court again detains ex-defendant in case on May 2, 2014 events in Odesa

Klitschko to present Kyiv's draft general plan in 2018

Russia wants Ukraine to be part of large Russian orbit – Volker

President assigns lifelong scholarships to 13 doctors

U.S. military role in Ukraine remains unchanged – Pentagon chief

U.S. 'Minsk sanctions' against Russia could be lifted if Ukraine's sovereignty is restored – Volker

VolWest Group opens first SPAR store in Lutsk

Poroshenko intends to initiate legislative changes ensuring continuity of trial

РЕКЛАМА
Interfax-Ukraine
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

РЕКЛАМА