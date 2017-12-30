President assigns lifelong scholarships to 13 doctors

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has signed a decree assigning state scholarships to outstanding public health figures, the press service of the head of state has reported.

According to the report, 13 doctors received lifelong scholarships, and 70 doctors got two-year scholarships.

The public health figures include employees of the municipally-owned Dnipropetrovsk Mechnikov Regional Clinical Hospital, a number of medical institutions in Ivano-Frankivsk, Chernihiv, Zaporizhia, Chernivtsi, Volyn, Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy, Zhytomyr, Lviv, Kyiv, Rivne, Donetsk and Ternopil regions.

In addition, scholarships were given to employees of the institutions of the Ukrainian Health Ministry and the National Academy of Medical Sciences of Ukraine.