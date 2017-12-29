Poroshenko intends to initiate legislative changes ensuring continuity of trial

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko intends to initiate bills to ensure the continuity of judicial proceedings if a judge is transferred to a new court within the framework of the second stage of judicial reform.

"I will initiate changes to the legislation that would ensure the continuity of the trial. If a judge who successfully passed the examinations, passed the integrity checks, or won a tender, or was transferred to a new court working in the same territory, they should have the opportunity to go through with the same cases, which they considered in the old court," the presidential press service quoted Poroshenko as saying on Friday.

The head of state noted that this issue caused a lot of fears.

"Of course, we must give an adequate answer to these questions, and I am sure that the Verkhovna Rada will support me in this matter," the president said.

Earlier this day, Poroshenko signed decrees that envisage the liquidation of local courts and the formation of district courts to replace them.

As reported, on December 26, the NGO "Advocate Advisory Group" and the NGO "Homeland of Heroes of Heavenly Hundred" appealed to Poroshenko asking him not to sign decrees on the liquidation of local general courts and creation of district courts, as this would lead to the delay in the consideration of cases of crimes against participants of EuroMaidan and bringing those responsible to justice.