SBU ceases activities of nearly 400 administrators of anti-Ukrainian Internet resources in 2017

Employees of the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) units for counter-intelligence protection of Ukraine's interests in the field of information security ceased in 2017 the activity of 388 offenders involved in the administration and moderation of anti-Ukrainian resources on the Internet, the SBU's press center reported on December 28.

According to the results of the fight against Russia's hybrid aggression, 43 criminal proceedings were registered against agitators who, mainly in Russian social networks, disseminated calls for overthrowing the constitutional order and state power, conducting mass riots and other anti-Ukrainian propaganda.

Since the beginning of the year, the courts have issued 36 convictions against owners and administrators of anti-Ukrainian communities and pages in social networks, in particular, VKontakte and Odnoklassniki. Their actions are qualified under Article 109 (forcible change or overthrow of the constitutional order), Article 110 (encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine) and Article 258-3 (the creation of a terrorist group or terrorist organization) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

In addition, in 2017, SBU officers stopped the use by international criminal groups of 24 sites in the Ukrainian segment of the Internet, through which the activity of terrorists and other illegal activities were coordinated. The SBU closed a network of ten information sites created by Russian special services for spreading false and manipulative reports as part of hybrid information aggression against Ukraine.

In 2017, SBU specialists also launched large-scale preventive measures to localize threats to the stable functioning of the government sites with the domain gov.ua. According to the findings of analysts, more than 2,500 resources with the domain gov.ua functioned with numerous violations of the requirements of the current legislation. Thanks to preventive measures, threats to the sustainable functioning of more than 60 state information resources were prevented.