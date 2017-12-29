PGO files appeal against verdict in case of journalist Veremiy murder

The Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine (PGO) has filed an appeal against the verdict of the Shevchenkivsky district court of the city of Kyiv to Yuriy Krysin, a suspect in the case on the murder of Vesti journalist Viacheslav Veremiy in 2014, according to the Public Relations and Media Department of the Prosecutor General's Office.

"The sentence imposed on the person in accordance with Part 4 of Article 266 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine [hooliganism] in the form of four years of imprisonment with the application of Article 75 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, on the basis of which the latter was released from serving the appointed punishment with the trial, does not meet the general principles of appointment punishment, the principles of legality, justice, validity and individualization of punishment and is not sufficient and necessary to correct a person and prevent new crimes," it said.

Taking this into account, the Prosecutor General's Office on Thursday appealed the verdict "on the basis of improper application of the law of Ukraine on criminal liability, inconsistency of the conclusions of the court of first instance to the actual circumstances of criminal proceedings and the inconsistency of the appointed punishment to the gravity of the criminal offense and the identity of the accused due to leniency of the sentence."

As reported, on December 22, Shevchenkivsky District Court of Kyiv found Yuriy Krysin, a suspect in the case on the murder of Vesti journalist Viacheslav Veremiy in 2014, guilty of hooliganism with the use of arms and released him with a two-year suspended sentence.