Ukraine to prepare human rights education program for Ukrainian schoolchildren, students

Human rights activists, together with the Ukrainian Justice Ministry and the Education and Science Ministry, will prepare a national education program in the field of human rights to raise awareness and create conditions for effective human rights education in the system of secondary and higher education in Ukraine.

"Today we are talking about the fact that representatives of the state and civil society came together to work out a nationwide program for human rights education, which we really need... We have already created a working group, and we hope that at the beginning of next year we will be able to show a draft of such a program for discussion," the head of the educational department of the Ukrainian Helsinki Human Rights Union, Serhiy Burov, said at a press conference in Kyiv on Friday.

According to him, Ukraine now needs highly-skilled personnel in the field of education who can teach law, and there is a distortion of information about human rights.

Burov added that the program would cover five areas, in particular, the inclusion in the normative-legal acts of the state of relevant references to human rights, the implementation of programs with the priority of human rights, including in the sphere of education, the training of teachers, professors in the field of law, and technical maintenance of the education process.

"We see and summarize the information requested by people on their legal issues. It is clear that the population has a big problem in the field of law... At the same time, together with the Ministry of Education and Science and the Ukrainian Helsinki Human Rights Union, we are starting work on developing the program," Acting Head of the Department for Informing the Population and Reforming the Legal Education at the Ukrainian Justice Ministry Oksana Yukhta said.

According to her, a memorandum on cooperation in the field of human rights will also be signed between the parties.