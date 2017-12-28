Facts

18:06 28.12.2017

More than 500,000 persons made online appointment at doctor's in 2017 as part of medical reform

More than 500,000 persons made online appointment at doctor's in 2017 as part of medical reform

More than 500,000 people in Ukraine have signed up for an appointment with a doctor online and received a consultation without a "live" queue, the press service of the Helsi Medical Information System (MIS) has reported.

"Over a year, the possibility of preregistration has become available for almost all polyclinics in the capital and for some cities of Ukraine. Thus, in eight out of ten districts of Kyiv, there is a free Helsi service, where 7,000 people are registered to visit a doctor every day," a message reads.

Currently, consultants are working to help patients and doctors in case of any questions in each clinic connected to the electronic system.

"Henceforth, the queues will gradually disappear in the medical institutions, which will help to improve the quality of the service and positively affect the level of satisfaction of patients and doctors," the press service of the MIS of Helsinki Service Director, Artem Mykhailiuk, said.

At present, 667 medical institutions from all regions of the country, 4,200 doctors and about 18,000 patients have joined the electronic health system eHealth. More than 80% of all registrations took place through the Helsi service.

Helsi is one of the medical information systems connected to the national electronic healthcare system eHealth. It operates in 262 outpatient clinics and 64 polyclinics in Ukraine. The MIS has carried out 460,000 entries for admission to health facilities since its launch.

РЕКЛАМА
Загрузка...
РЕКЛАМА

MORE ABOUT

Poroshenko ready to ensure government's efficiency to carry out reforms

U.S. Ambassador underlines importance of completing reforms initiated in Ukraine

Law on judicial reform published

Poroshenko signs law on judicial reform

Rada rejects draft resolution abolishing healthcare reform bill, speaker can sign it

Health ministry designing legal acts to implement healthcare reform law, law making clinics autonomous

Ukrainian president to sign healthcare reform bill – Deputy health minister

Success of healthcare reform depends on successful creation of national healthcare service

Medical reform actualizes issues of proven effectiveness and bioequivalence of medicines - expert

Medical reform could change demand for some drugs – expert

LATEST

Reforms topic dividing Ukraine, can break the country due to meanings substitution – Horbulin

PGO chief sees SAPO's decision to close criminal case against MP Dovhy as unacceptable

Court seizes property of UMH group

Ukraine did not transfer witness in case on MH17 tragedy to occupied Donbas – Hrytsak

Poroshenko orders resumption of talks on return of Ukrainians held in Russia, occupied territories

President signs laws needed for health care reform

Yanukovych's appeal to Putin on March 1, 2014 made 'on Kremil orders' - witness Senchenko

Social Policy Ministry suggests paying UAH 100,000 to each of freed Ukrainian hostages

Over 73 tonnes of ICRC relief being transported to Donbas

OSCE welcome exchange of detainees between Ukraine, self-proclaimed Donbas republics

РЕКЛАМА
Interfax-Ukraine
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

РЕКЛАМА