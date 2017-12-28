Ukraine did not transfer witness in case on MH17 tragedy to occupied Donbas – Hrytsak

The Ukrainian side did not transfer to occupied Donbas as part of the exchange of captives a witness in the case on the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 over Donbas in the summer of 2014, Head of the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) Vasyl Hrytsak has said.

In an interview with Interfax-Ukraine, while commenting on reports that the prisoner swap lists included a person who allegedly had to do with the shooting down of the plane, Hrytsak said: "The ORDLO side asked for a person who is actually listed as a witness in the case on the shooting down of the Malaysian Boeing."

At the same time, Hrytsak said: "Of course, we did not give away this person. He stayed with us. We could not do this under any circumstances."

As reported, the Boeing 777 belonging to Malaysia Airlines flying from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia) was shot down over Donbas on July 17, 2014. All 298 passengers and crewmembers on board were killed.