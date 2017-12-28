Facts

16:45 28.12.2017

Ukraine did not transfer witness in case on MH17 tragedy to occupied Donbas – Hrytsak

Ukraine did not transfer witness in case on MH17 tragedy to occupied Donbas – Hrytsak

The Ukrainian side did not transfer to occupied Donbas as part of the exchange of captives a witness in the case on the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 over Donbas in the summer of 2014, Head of the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) Vasyl Hrytsak has said.

In an interview with Interfax-Ukraine, while commenting on reports that the prisoner swap lists included a person who allegedly had to do with the shooting down of the plane, Hrytsak said: "The ORDLO side asked for a person who is actually listed as a witness in the case on the shooting down of the Malaysian Boeing."

At the same time, Hrytsak said: "Of course, we did not give away this person. He stayed with us. We could not do this under any circumstances."

As reported, the Boeing 777 belonging to Malaysia Airlines flying from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia) was shot down over Donbas on July 17, 2014. All 298 passengers and crewmembers on board were killed.

РЕКЛАМА
Загрузка...
РЕКЛАМА

MORE ABOUT

Saakashvili not to come for questioning to SBU on Tuesday

Ukrainian premier's interpreter suspected of high treason arrested for two months

Yezhov not cleared for secret information, was under SBU surveillance – Groysman

Saakashvili to visit SBU for questioning on Dec 26

Ukrainian Security Service says identifies second Russian spy

Groysman's interpreter collected information on instructions of Russian intelligence

Saakashvili cannot come to SBU for interrogation on Dec 22 due to court session

SBU detained 21 members of illegal armed groups, over 50 people convicted in 2017

Ukraine hands over to Kazakhstan remains of warrior who was deemed missing during WWII

SBU: 403 Ukrainian citizens, including 123 military, have gone missing in Donbas in course of conflict

LATEST

PGO chief sees SAPO's decision to close criminal case against MP Dovhy as unacceptable

Court seizes property of UMH group

Poroshenko orders resumption of talks on return of Ukrainians held in Russia, occupied territories

President signs laws needed for health care reform

Yanukovych's appeal to Putin on March 1, 2014 made 'on Kremil orders' - witness Senchenko

Social Policy Ministry suggests paying UAH 100,000 to each of freed Ukrainian hostages

Over 73 tonnes of ICRC relief being transported to Donbas

OSCE welcome exchange of detainees between Ukraine, self-proclaimed Donbas republics

Cabinet approves Energoatom's financial plan for 2018 with UAH 328 mln in net profit

France to continue to work for release of Ukrainian hostages and supports country's sovereignty – Ambassador Dumont

РЕКЛАМА
Interfax-Ukraine
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

РЕКЛАМА