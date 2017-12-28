Facts

11:45 28.12.2017

OSCE welcome exchange of detainees between Ukraine, self-proclaimed Donbas republics

OSCE welcome exchange of detainees between Ukraine, self-proclaimed Donbas republics

OSCE Chairperson-in-Office and Austria's Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl and OSCE Secretary General Thomas Greminger have welcomed the news of the large-scale exchange of prisoners and detainees in eastern Ukraine and urged the sides to build on this momentum in order to achieve further progress in reaching a peaceful resolution of the crisis in and around Ukraine.

"Allowing such a significant number of people, who have been held on both sides, to return home before the New Year and Orthodox Christmas is a very welcome development. Today's exchange is not only a humanitarian act but also a helpful step in confidence-building. We encourage the sides to continue their efforts to improve the life of people directly affected by the conflict," the chairperson-in-office said in a joint statement posted on the organization's website.

Greminger stressed that incremental steps such as this one can bring significant, tangible results. "Progress such as this is the result of tireless work facilitated by the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG), and demonstrates the importance of this format. It is essential that the sides continue to work with the TCG in order to achieve sustainable progress towards peace."

Kneissl and Greminger stressed that the exchange of prisoners, together with the lower number of ceasefire violations during the last several days, represent a step forward. "Nevertheless, it is but one step and many others have to follow. We urge the sides to ensure a true cessation of hostilities in the coming days, as part of full implementation of the Minsk agreements," they said.

РЕКЛАМА
Загрузка...
РЕКЛАМА

MORE ABOUT

Sajdik urges parties to provide conditions of dignity and respect for hostage exchange on Dec 27

OSCE SMM to Ukraine Chief Monitor welcomes recommitment to ceasefire, urges sides to honour it

Experts present bill on anti-corruption court to president

Eighty-five people killed, 384 injured in Donbas conflict in 2017

Security situation in eastern Ukraine deteriorates - OSCE chief monitor

Donbas truce breaches up 25% in past week

Number of ceasefire violations growing in Donbas

OSCE concerned about non-stop attacks in Donbas

OSCE calls for ensuring unimpeded operation of NewsOne TV Channel

OSCE SMM ready for dialogue with everyone, including with members of the so-called 'LPR' – Hug

LATEST

PGO chief sees SAPO's decision to close criminal case against MP Dovhy as unacceptable

Court seizes property of UMH group

Ukraine did not transfer witness in case on MH17 tragedy to occupied Donbas – Hrytsak

Poroshenko orders resumption of talks on return of Ukrainians held in Russia, occupied territories

President signs laws needed for health care reform

Yanukovych's appeal to Putin on March 1, 2014 made 'on Kremil orders' - witness Senchenko

Social Policy Ministry suggests paying UAH 100,000 to each of freed Ukrainian hostages

Over 73 tonnes of ICRC relief being transported to Donbas

Cabinet approves Energoatom's financial plan for 2018 with UAH 328 mln in net profit

France to continue to work for release of Ukrainian hostages and supports country's sovereignty – Ambassador Dumont

РЕКЛАМА
Interfax-Ukraine
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

РЕКЛАМА