11:09 28.12.2017

France to continue to work for release of Ukrainian hostages and supports country's sovereignty – Ambassador Dumont

 French Ambassador to Ukraine Isabelle Dumont has said that Paris intends to continue work on the release of all illegally detained Ukrainians, and also assured of support for Ukraine's territorial integrity and independence.

"I want to assure that we will continue working so that all the hostages return home and I also want to assure that we support the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine," Dumont said at the military airfield of the Boryspil International Airport (Kyiv) after the arrival of the aircraft with 72 hostages released by militants of uncontrolled areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions on Wednesday evening.

In his turn, Permanent Deputy Ambassador of Germany to Ukraine Wolfgang Bindseil stressed that it is an important day and congratulated everyone on the successful exchange. "I especially enjoy the fact that relatives, friends and families will be able to embrace their dear ones before the New Year," he said.

"We took an important step today and now we need to continue other steps," Bindseil noted, stressing the importance of this day for the process within the framework of the Minsk agreements.

