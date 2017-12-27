Space industry of Ukraine within participation in intl cooperation provides five launches of carrier rockets in 2017

The enterprises of the space industry of Ukraine in 2017 within the framework of participation in international cooperation in the world market of launch services provided five launches of carrier rockets.

The State Space Agency of Ukraine said in 2017 three launches of the Vega carrier rocket of the European Space Agency (ESA), one launch of the Antares carrier rocket operated in the United States under the contract with NASA, as well as one launch of the Zenit-3SLBF carrier rocket within the framework of the Land Launch international project were provided with the participation of Ukrainian space enterprises,

In particular, the launch of the Antares medium class carrier rocket, developed and created in Ukraine, involved in the implementation of the NASA contract for the provision of commercial resupply services (CRS) of the International Space Station (ISS), was held from the space launch complex on the island of Wallops (the United States) in November.

The main construction of the first stage of the Antares rocket was designed by Pivdenne Design Bureau and manufactured at Pivdenmash state enterprise. Ukraine's Hartron-Arkos, Hartron-Ucom, Chezara and Rapid also participated in the project.