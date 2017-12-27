Ukraine loses 191 people in Donbas in 2017, another 174 injured - Defense Ministry

Ukraine's irrecoverable losses during the Anti-Terrorist operation (ATO) in Donbas from the start of 2017 to December 18 amounted to 191 people, and another 174 Ukrainian servicemen suffered injuries, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry said.

"Since the start of the year, 191 people have been killed, have gone missing, or have been captured. Another 174 people have been injured. These are the figures as of December 18. The figures are changing every day," the ministry told Interfax-Ukraine on Wednesday.