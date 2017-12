Ukrainians freed from occupied Donbas expected to arrive in Kyiv at about 21.00 on Wed

The Ukrainian hostages freed from occupied Donbas are expected to arrive at the military airport in Boryspil (near Kyiv) at about 21.00 on Wednesday, presidential adviser Yuriy Biriukov has told Interfax-Ukraine.

"We expect this to happen at around 21.00," he said.

When asked where those who need medical help will be sent, Biriukov said that they would be taken to the Feofania clinic in Kyiv.