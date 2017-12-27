Facts

17:14 27.12.2017

Buses with 58 freed hostages moving from Horlivka to Mayorsk – Tsegolko

Svyatoslav Tsegolko, the press secretary of the Ukrainian president, said that in the near future - in 20 minutes - all 74 Ukrainian liberated hostages would come to the territory controlled by Kyiv.

"According to Iryna Gerashchenko, buses with our 58 guys left Horlivka to reach Mayorsk, which means that in 20 minutes all 74 of our hostages will be in the territory controlled by Kyiv," he wrote on his Facebook page on Wednesday.

