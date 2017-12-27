Facts

17:13 27.12.2017

Hostage exchange process over, 74 Ukrainians freed

Hostage exchange process over, 74 Ukrainians freed

The hostage exchange process in Donbas is over, and 74 Ukrainian captives who were earlier held in non-government controlled territories have been released, the Ukrainian president's representative in the Verkhovna Rada, Iryna Lutsenko, has said.

"There's good news about which it is already possible to talk. The exchange process is over. The Ukrainian side has received 74 hostages who were held in captivity in the occupied part of Donbas. They are returning home!" Lutsenko wrote on her Facebook page on Wednesday.

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, in turn, thanked the Ukrainians freed as part of the swap for their endurance.

"I have just thanked our guys who are returning from captivity, among them cyborg Oleksandr Morozov and historian Ihor Kozlovsky. Thank you for your endurance, guys!" Poroshenko wrote on his Facebook page.

According to First Deputy Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Iryna Gerashchenko, who represents Ukraine in the humanitarian subgroup of the Trilateral Contact Group, militants held 162 Ukrainians in occupied territories as of late November. According to her, agreements were reached to exchange 74 Ukrainians for 306 people detained by the Ukrainian side.

She noted that ten women were among 74 hostages. In total, she said, the Ukrainian side managed to find out the whereabouts of 96 Ukrainian citizens who are held hostage in non-government controlled areas.

The one-sided exchange was last held on December 29, 2016 when the Ukrainian side handed over 15 people to representatives of certain areas of Donetsk region. Kyiv made such a step, hoping to finally "unfreeze" the hostage exchange process blocked by militants.

The transfer took place in a neutral zone between Horlivka and Mayorsk.

РЕКЛАМА
Загрузка...
РЕКЛАМА

MORE ABOUT

Kyiv to confiscate another UAH 5 bln from Yanukovych, his entourage early next year

All beneficiaries of accounts where PrivatBank funds withdrawn will receive suspicion notices - Lutsenko

MP Lutsenko hopes to get Yanukovych funds in 2018 for programs to protect women from violence

Lutsenko hopes for special confiscation of at least UAH 5 bln from Yanukovych's entourage next year

Korban still a suspect in a number of cases, his procedural status could be changed – PGO chief

Pukach not giving evidence to identify those who ordered Gongadze's killing - Lutsenko

Prosecution to challenge court ruling acquitting ex-rector Melnyk

Ukraine conducting environmental examination of construction of Kerch Bridge by Russia

Over 4,000 Ukrainian enterprises seized in Crimea – prosecutor general

Lutsenko says he is under pressure in Saakashvili case

LATEST

Buses with 58 freed hostages moving from Horlivka to Mayorsk – Tsegolko

Ukrainian govt approves number of normative legal acts necessary to launch medical reform

Sixty-eight Ukrainians already freed in Donbas

Government approves bill on concession

Events in Ukraine developing in wrong direction – survey

Groysman invites Polish PM to visit Ukraine

Government sacks Deputy Infrastructure Minister Kaznacheyeva

Government dismisses Deputy Interior Minister Deyeva

President greets first Ukrainians freed from captivity

Kyiv, self-proclaimed Donbas republics may hand over more than 100 people to each other in second stage of exchange

РЕКЛАМА
Interfax-Ukraine
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

РЕКЛАМА