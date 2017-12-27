Ukrainians want health, peace and prosperous family in 2018

Ukrainians seek health, peace in the country and a prosperous family, according to a survey conducted by the Ilko Kucheriv Democratic Initiatives Foundation.

Some 56.7% of respondents said they wanted health, followed by peace in the country – 50.7% and understanding of relatives and peace in the family – 39.9%, followed by money – 25.8%, good job – 19.7% and success for their children – 16.7%.

Some 4% of those surveyed said they don't expect any presents, and 0.7% found it difficult to answer the question.

Most Ukrainians want presents from Father Frost – 27.5%, followed by Saint Nicholas – 14.3% and Santa Claus - 2%. Some 28.6% don't want presents from any of the above.

The poll was carried out together with the Razumkov Center from December 15 to December 19, 2017 in all regions of Ukraine, except Russia-occupied Crimea and occupied areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions. Some 2,004 persons over the age of 18 took part. The theoretical margin of error is estimated not to exceed 2.3%.