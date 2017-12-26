Facts

11:46 26.12.2017

Saakashvili not to come for questioning to SBU on Tuesday

 The leader of the Movement of New Forces party and former Georgian president, Mikheil Saakashvili, has said he will not come for questioning to the main investigation department of the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) on Tuesday, December 26, his lawyer, Ruslan Chornolutsky, has said.

An Interfax-Ukraine reporter said that Chornolutsky told journalists outside the building of the main investigation department early on Tuesday that his client had received the summons on interrogation and on taking samples for examination. The defense lawyer said that it was illegal to hold these investigative actions simultaneously.

"We have already asked for these investigative actions to be separated. We have already filed a petition. Today we do not intend to enter the investigator's office to conduct investigative actions," he said.

Saakashvili, in turn, noted that he would come for conducting investigative actions, "when everything is done in accordance with the law."

"I will come if everything is done in accordance with the law, if there are two summons... If they want a sample of my voice, I'll sing to them," he said.

As reported, Saakashvili was called in for questioning to the SBU on December 22, but he and his lawyers asked the SBU to postpone this investigative action for another day as Saakashvili had to attend a session of Kyiv Court of Appeal on December 22.

At the same time, on December 22, Kyiv Court of Appeal postponed until January 3, 2018 the consideration of a complaint from the prosecutor's office against the refusal of the Pechersky District Court of Kyiv to place Saakashvili under house arrest.

