Facts

09:40 26.12.2017

Relations with Canada very important for Ukraine, especially in context of Ottawa's presidency in G7 - Groysman

Relations with Canada very important for Ukraine, especially in context of Ottawa's presidency in G7 - Groysman

Cooperation between Kyiv and Ottawa is one of the priorities of international work of the Ukrainian government, Prime Minister of Ukraine Volodymyr Groysman has said during a meeting with Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland.

"Relations with Canada are one of the important issues of the international component of work of the Ukrainian government, especially in the context of Ottawa's chairmanship in the Group of the Big Seven," the premier said.

He thanked the government of Canada for the warm welcome during the visit of the Ukrainian governmental delegation to Canada and noted that he is always glad to welcome Canadian partners in Kyiv. Groysman added the agenda of relations between the two countries is very rich.

Cooperation between the countries has a wide range: from the agricultural sector to the sphere of aircraft building and joint space exploration. An important instrument of cooperation is also the free trade area (FTA) agreement, which has already allowed doubling mutual trade.

"Now we need to make full use of the potential of the FTA Agreement," the head of the Ukrainian government said.

Freeland, in turn, offered support to Kyiv in the format of Canada's supremacy in the G7 Group.

РЕКЛАМА
Загрузка...
РЕКЛАМА

MORE ABOUT

Relations with Canada very important for Ukraine, especially in context of Ottawa's presidency in G7

President may sign law on health reform in last week of 2017 – PM Groysman

Ukraine to be on agenda of all G7 talks in 2018 - Groysman

Yezhov not cleared for secret information, was under SBU surveillance – Groysman

Ukraine may open new consulate general in Canada in 2018 - Klimkin

Groysman's interpreter collected information on instructions of Russian intelligence

Issue of Ukrzaliznytsia smooth work in top priority

Restoration of villages suffered from explosions at ammunition depots in Kalynivka finished

Groysman and Mogherini agree to focus on reforms in energy, fiscal system and state assets management

Ukraine interested in stable situation in Georgia – PM Groysman

LATEST

Amsterdam confirms Saakashvili's right to Dutch citizenship

Saakashvili to sue SBU, prepares lawsuit at ECHR due to 'abduction'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Results of Work, New Opportunities and Prospects for FGK Financial Group in 2018'

Border guards seize over 870 weapons, nearly 18,000 munitions, 14 kg of explosives in 11 months

Saakashvili not to come for questioning to SBU on Tuesday

Trump plans to approve supply of anti-tank missiles to Ukraine

Militants violate ceasefire twice over past day

Militants violate ceasefire by shelling Ukrainian positions near Pavlopil

Ukraine uses U.S. lethal weapons to defend, protect itself - Poroshenko

Yatsenyuk held at Geneva airport at Russia's request, released 10 minutes later - spokesman

РЕКЛАМА
Interfax-Ukraine
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

РЕКЛАМА