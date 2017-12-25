Yatsenyuk held at Geneva airport at Russia's request, released 10 minutes later - spokesman

Former Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseniy Yatsenyuk was detained at the airport of Geneva, Switzerland, his press secretary Olha Lappo has said.

"Arseniy Yatsenyuk, who arrived in Geneva with his younger daughter, was stopped at passport control at the request of Russia, on the ground of all now known absurd accusations of involvement in fighting in Chechnya. They clarified everything within ten minutes and then let [him] go, having warned that a similar procedure is possible on the way out," Lappo wrote on Facebook on Saturday evening.