Batkivschyna party says it gets most votes at local elections

KYIV. Dec 25 (Interfax-Ukraine) – Leader of the Batkivschyna Party Yulia Tymoshenko has stated the party had won first place with a 31.6% result during local elections in 51 united territorial communities held on December 24, during which the deputies and heads of village and town councils were elected.

"According to all the protocols with wet stamps, the Batkivschyna Party, with a wide margin from all parties, ranked first with 31.6% of the votes. The Solidarnist Party received 19.4% of the votes and the Agrarian Party 13.8%," Tymoshenko said at a press conference in Kyiv, adding that 80% of candidates for deputies were elected from parties.

At the same time, according to the politician, other parties got even lower results, for example, Nash Kray got 7% of support, the Radical Party of Oleh Liashko some 6.6%, UKROP some 5.5%, Samopomich some 2.8%, the Opposition Bloc some 2.7%, the People's Front 2.2%, Svoboda 1.2%, and Civil Position got 1.1%.

Tymoshenko said the team of the Batkivschyna Party, according to all the protocols with ink stamps, managed to lead 268 deputies elected from parties to local councils, while the Bloc of Petro Poroshenko Solidarnist 165 deputies, the Agrarian Party 117 deputies, and Nash Kray some 60 deputies.