Six Ukrainians, Slovak citizen injured in accident near Kosice on Dec 23, all hospitalized

Seven people were injured in a traffic accident on Saturday, December 23, near the town of Kosice in Slovakia, six of them are citizens of Ukraine and one is from Slovakia, the local newspaper Nový Čas has reported.

According to the report, the accident occurred on the outskirts of the Kosice Saca suburb in the western direction. A Suzuki Ignis private car collided with a Renault Master minivan driven by a young driver who transported Ukrainians. According to unofficial information, the minivan drove to the oncoming traffic lane, where it collided with the passenger car.

The police are investigating the causes of the traffic accident and the degree of fault of its participants.