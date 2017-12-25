Facts

14:31 25.12.2017

Six Ukrainians, Slovak citizen injured in accident near Kosice on Dec 23, all hospitalized

Six Ukrainians, Slovak citizen injured in accident near Kosice on Dec 23, all hospitalized

Seven people were injured in a traffic accident on Saturday, December 23, near the town of Kosice in Slovakia, six of them are citizens of Ukraine and one is from Slovakia, the local newspaper Nový Čas has reported.

According to the report, the accident occurred on the outskirts of the Kosice Saca suburb in the western direction. A Suzuki Ignis private car collided with a Renault Master minivan driven by a young driver who transported Ukrainians. According to unofficial information, the minivan drove to the oncoming traffic lane, where it collided with the passenger car.

The police are investigating the causes of the traffic accident and the degree of fault of its participants.

РЕКЛАМА
Загрузка...
РЕКЛАМА

MORE ABOUT

Ukraine's State Border Service strengthens protection of border with Slovakia

Consul specifies info on road accident involving Ukrainians in Slovakia

Poroshenko meets with President of Slovakia

Groysman intends to visit Slovakia later this year

Poroshenko dismisses Ukraine's Ambassador to Slovakia Havashi

PGO opens abuse of office case against Ukrainian Embassy employees in Slovakia

Slovakia provides EUR 42,400 of humanitarian aid to Ukraine – embassy

Ukrainian helicopter crashes in Slovakia, killing six people - media

Request for gas imports from Slovakia cut to 8.9 mcm on Oct 1

Verkhovna Rada ratifies agreements on military burials with Czech Republic, Slovakia

LATEST

Yatsenyuk held at Geneva airport at Russia's request, released 10 minutes later - spokesman

Batkivschyna party says it gets most votes at local elections

Gerashchenko confirms exchange of hostages in Donbas will take place on Dec 27

Merkel welcomes Poroshenko's actions to create Anti-Corruption Court in Ukraine

Biometric control on border with Russia will be launched before New Year

Relations with Canada very important for Ukraine, especially in context of Ottawa's presidency in G7

Ukraine uses U.S. lethal weapons to defend, protect itself

Ukrainian Defense Ministry suspends TOR helmet deliveries over quality issues

Ukrainian forces' position shelled six times

Rights advocates record 37 war crimes against civilians in Donbas in 2017

РЕКЛАМА
Interfax-Ukraine
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

РЕКЛАМА