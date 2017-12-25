Biometric control on border with Russia will be launched before New Year

Biometric control in some places of crossing the border between Ukraine and Russia will be launched on December 27, adviser to the Interior Minister of Ukraine Zorian Shkiriak wrote on his Facebook page.

"For information to potential violators of the state border between the Russian Federation and Ukraine. Mobile systems of biometric control will be put into operation in the places of probable illegal border crossing by lawbreakers and smugglers from December 27, 2017," the report reads.