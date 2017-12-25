Facts

13:48 25.12.2017

Relations with Canada very important for Ukraine, especially in context of Ottawa's presidency in G7

Relations with Canada very important for Ukraine, especially in context of Ottawa's presidency in G7

Cooperation between Kyiv and Ottawa is one of the priorities of international work of the Ukrainian government, Prime Minister of Ukraine Volodymyr Groysman has said during a meeting with Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland.

"Relations with Canada are one of the important issues of the international component of work of the Ukrainian government, especially in the context of Ottawa's chairmanship in the Group of the Big Seven," the premier said.

He thanked the government of Canada for the warm welcome during the visit of the Ukrainian governmental delegation to Canada and noted that he is always glad to welcome Canadian partners in Kyiv. Groysman added the agenda of relations between the two countries is very rich.

Cooperation between the countries has a wide range: from the agricultural sector to the sphere of aircraft building and joint space exploration. An important instrument of cooperation is also the free trade area (FTA) agreement, which has already allowed doubling mutual trade.

"Now we need to make full use of the potential of the FTA Agreement," the head of the Ukrainian government said.

Freeland, in turn, offered support to Kyiv in the format of Canada's supremacy in the G7 Group.

