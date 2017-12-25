Ukraine uses U.S. lethal weapons to defend, protect itself

The United States confirmed that Ukraine would receive lethal defensive weapons from the U.S., President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko has said.

"As we agreed with President Donald J. Trump, without unnecessary noise, calmly, Ukraine will receive lethal defensive weapon from the U.S. This principled and long-awaited decision was confirmed by the U.S. administration during my yesterday's conversation with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson," Poroshenko wrote on his Facebook page on Saturday evening.

"Such a step, in tandem with the tightening of sanctions against Russia, is a worthy response to the continued occupation of the Ukrainian territory, to Moscow not honoring its obligations and continuing pumping heavy weaponry into Donbas," Poroshenko said.

U.S. weapon in the hands of the Ukrainian military is "not for attacking but for decisive counterattack to the aggressor to protect Ukrainian soldiers and civilian population and also for efficient self-defense in accordance with Article 51 of the UN Charter," Poroshenko said.