Ukrainian forces' position shelled six times

The staff of the Ukrainian army operation in Donbas said that Ukrainian army positions were shelled six times over the day, and one serviceman was injured.

More than 20 shells of 82mm mortars were fired on Ukrainian army positions near Krymske in the Luhansk sector within slightly more than an hour, the staff said on Facebook.

Small arms were fired on Ukrainian defense lines near Avdiyivka and Krasnohorivka, and grenade launchers and heavy machineguns were employed near Kamyanka in the Donetsk sector, the staff said.