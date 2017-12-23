Rights advocates record 37 war crimes against civilians in Donbas in 2017

This year rights advocates have recorded 37 war crimes against civilians in Donbas, Head of Field Mission for recording war crimes and crimes against humanity of NGO Truth Hounds Yaropolk Brynykh has said.

"Despite the fact that attacks were recorded each day, in 2017, 37 episodes of attacking civil houses, including shelling of Novoluhanske, could be named war crimes," he said at a press conference in Kyiv on Saturday.

He also said that Truth Hounds has been monitoring violations in Donbas since 2014.

"In 2017, there were fewer attacks against civilians," the expert said.