Merkel, Macron call for Russia to return offices to JCCC in Donbas, exchange prisoners

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron have called for the return of Russian officers to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) in Donbas. They said that there is no alternative to an exclusively peaceful solution to the conflict in eastern Ukraine and urged to urgently implement prisoner exchange.

"Merkel and Macron in their joint statement also called for the return of Russian officers to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC), which plays a very important role in supporting the OSCE observers and ceasefire agreements," the press service of the German government said in a posting on its website on Saturday.

"There is no alternative to an exclusively peaceful solution to the conflict," Merkel and Macron emphasized. They both reaffirmed the need to fully implement the Minsk agreements.

"The Chancellor and the French President welcomed the agreement in the Trilateral Contact Group to exchange up to 380 prisoners from both sides of the contact line. This agreement must now urgently be implemented. This would be a milestone in the implementation of the Minsk agreements," they said.