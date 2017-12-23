Facts

11:54 23.12.2017

Trump expected to announce approval of plan to sell anti-tank missiles to Ukraine

U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to announce his approval of a plan to sell anti-tank missiles to the Ukrainian government, ABC News has reported, referring to four State Department sources.

The total defense package of $47 million includes the sale of 210 anti-tank missiles and 35 launchers.

If the president formally signs off, the plan will be presented to Congress for a 30 day review period where it would need to be approved before the State Department can implement it, ABC News said.

"The sale of anti-tank missiles, which could possibly include the U.S. made Javelin system, would likely provoke a strong reaction from Russia that could threaten to derail Trump’s calls for better relations with Moscow," ABC News said.

"We have nothing to announce at this time," National Security Council spokesperson Marc Raimondi told ABC News.

