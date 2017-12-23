Merkel, Poroshenko back involvement of Germany, France in process of returning Russian officers to JCCC

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko during a phone talk made an arrangement that Germany and France are to be involved as intermediaries to quickly return Russian officers to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) in Donbas, according to a report of the German government issued on Friday.

"The Chancellor and the Ukrainian President agreed that the Russian officers should quickly return to the JCCC. They said that for this purpose experts from Germany and France will be involved in the next few days," the press service of the German government said.