One serviceman killed, two wounded in ATO zone

Over the past day, illegal armed groups opened fire on the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces 22 times, as a result of which one soldier has been killed and two have been injured, the press center of the Anti-Terrorist Operation (ATO) Headquarters has reported.

"The Russian-occupation troops violated the ceasefire regime 22 times. In cases that posed the greatest danger to the personnel, the Ukrainian soldiers gave an adequate fire response to the aggressor. As a result of enemy shelling, one soldier was injured, one more was injured and, unfortunately, Ukraine lost one defender," the press center said on its Facebook page.

The headquarters said that the militants used mortars and artillery banned by the Minsk agreements.

In the Lugansk section, in the afternoon, illegal armed formations fired a 122-mm artillery system at the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the approaches to Stary Aidar. Mortars of 120-caliber were used against the defenders of Troitske, Travneve and Luhansk. Positions in Novooleksandrivka and Zaitseve were fired from infantry fighting vehicles, grenade launchers and machine guns.

In the Donetsk section, the posts of the ATO forces in the area of Avdiyivka, Pischevyk and Pavlopil were hit by the mortar fire of the militants.