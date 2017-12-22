Poroshenko congratulates Ukrainians on successful test of Vilkha missile system

Ukraine's Vilkha missile system underwent successful tests on Friday, President Petro Poroshenko has said.

"Congratulations to all Ukrainians on the successful testing of the Ukrainian Vilkha missile system. I have just received a report that all four missiles hit the target!" Poroshenko wrote on Facebook on Friday.

In July, Poroshenko said that the government required an allocation of UAH 1.6 billion to buy and produce new weapons and military equipment. Some of the money would go toward the production of Vilkha systems.

In 2016-2017, the Ukrainian defense industry made significant progress in the production of missiles, primarily Vilkha systems, which can be deployed on a trial basis as early as in the first half of 2018, Serhiy Zgurets, the head of the information and consulting firm Defense Express, said in December.