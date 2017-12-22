President may sign law on health reform in last week of 2017 – PM Groysman

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko may sign a law on health care reform in the last week of the year, Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman has said.

"I think that the president will sign the law on medical reform next week, and we will proceed to its implementation," he said at a press conference in Kyiv on Friday.

At the same time, Groysman noted that the implementation of the medical reform "will not be easy."

"No one wanted to begin this story. Everyone thought that it should be the way it is now, and no one wanted to go deeply into the essence of the system. We went into the heart of the matter and saw that this is a serious dormant system that needs to be updated," he said.

"I would recommend that everyone join the creation of a new health care system, rather than subject the reform to constant frenzied criticism," he said.

He also noted that the reform had been developed by the Health Ministry, the government and MPs, therefore Ulana Suprun's status as acting health minister "will not be an obstacle to the implementation of the reform."

"She [Suprun] is a Ukrainian citizen, she has a Ukrainian passport, and she works in the government and fulfills the health minister's duties. The reform has been worked out by a ministry team, a government team, and people's deputies," Groysman said.

He expressed his support for the medical reform.

"I support [health care reform] in every possible way. I made a lot of efforts to ensure that this reform could be adopted by parliament. This is a decision that adds work and responsibility," he said.

Groysman stressed the need to create a health care system, "which will give an opportunity, if necessary, to apply to a doctor to get initial high-quality medical care, and which will ensure that a doctor receives a good salary."

"The change in the financing system itself is a powerful anti-corruption step," Groysman said.