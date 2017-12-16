Russia trying to wiggle out of all formats of talks, keep its grip over Donbas – Klimkin

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin has said Russia is trying to wiggle out of all the formats of talks on Donbas conflict settlement and keep its grip over the areas of Donbas temporary beyond Kyiv control.

"Russia is trying to change its tactics and jump out of all formats [of settling the armed conflict in Donbas] where it belongs so as to create the impression that everything that is happening in Ukraine is its internal conflict. Certainly, it won't be able to do so," Klimkin said in an interview with the Ukrainian service of the Voice of America.

The minister said he did not expect much from the Minsk format of settling the Donbas crisis, as "Russia wants to preserve its protectorate in Donbas in any way it can, and there will be no progress until it drops these attempts."

Klimkin said he expected stronger international pressure on Russia in 2018 through expanding international sanctions and increasing assistance to Ukraine in improving its security. "The U.S. sanctions that should be applied next year should be very efficient," he said.

He also said he expected stronger pressure on Russia on the European Union's part.