Facts

14:30 16.12.2017

Russia's occupation of Crimea, aggression in Donbas leads to actual expansion of geography of nuclear weapons proliferation – Klimkin

Russia's occupation of Crimea, aggression in Donbas leads to actual expansion of geography of nuclear weapons proliferation – Klimkin

Russia's occupation of Crimea and aggression in the Donbass have led to the actual expansion of the geography of the deployment of nuclear weapons, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavel Klimkin has said.

"The illegal occupation of Crimea and the ongoing Russian aggression in Donbas region of Ukraine have left the low enriched uranium research reactor in Sevastopol, two nuclear repositories and more than 1,200 radionuclide sources without due control of the Ukrainian national regulator," Klimkin said during a speech at the ministerial meeting of the United Nations' Council Security on North Korea on Friday, the text of which is posted on the website of the Permanent Mission of Ukraine to the United Nations.

"When we speak about the importance of preserving and strengthening the nuclear non-proliferation regime, we should also keep in mind that the continuing occupation of the territory of Ukraine by a nuclear weapon state has resulted in de-facto expansion of the geographical area of nuclear weapons deployment," he added.

РЕКЛАМА
Загрузка...
РЕКЛАМА

MORE ABOUT

Russia trying to wiggle out of all formats of talks, keep its grip over Donbas – Klimkin

U.S. sanctions against Putin's entourage to drive Russia out of Donbas

Ukraine to open checkpoints on border with Crimea similar to those operating in Donbas - Abroskin

SBU: 403 Ukrainian citizens, including 123 military, have gone missing in Donbas in course of conflict

Kyiv hosts first national forum 'DonbasTalks' dedicated to IDPs

Medical aid not provided to political prisoner Degermendzhi in occupied Crimea

Russia, its leaders will inevitably answer for armed aggression against Ukraine

Ten ICRC humanitarian trucks enter Donbas

Canadian foreign minister to visit Kyiv in coming days - Klimkin

Klimkin to visit New York to meet with UN secretary-general on Dec 14

LATEST

Kyiv protests against prolongation of illegal arrest of Ukraine's Hryb in Russia

Court arrests Medvedchuk's associate Lesyk suspected of separatism

Rozenblat asks court to recognize as illegal actions taken by NABU director due to FBI participation in case

Venice Commission chairman calls for Anti-Corruption Court integration into Ukraine's judicial system

Kharkiv acquaintance of Medvedchuk arrested in Luhansk region

Poroshenko expected to attend traditional 'Ukrainian Breakfast' in Davos – Pinchuk Foundation

Ukraine hands over to Kazakhstan remains of warrior who was deemed missing during WWII

We will work for independence of court - Chairperson of revamped Supreme Court

Donbas truce breaches up 25% in past week

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry not conducting talks on possible extradition of Saakashvili to Georgia

РЕКЛАМА
Interfax-Ukraine
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

РЕКЛАМА