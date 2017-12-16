Facts

12:00 16.12.2017

U.S. sanctions against Putin's entourage to drive Russia out of Donbas

U.S. sanctions against Putin's entourage to drive Russia out of Donbas

The publication of the U.S. sanctions list made of the Russian president's entourage, which is expected in February, may force Russia to leave Donbas and agree to peacekeepers deployment in the occupied territory, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin has said.

"The list will include not only Russian assets, but as I understand the assets of many Russian oligarchs behind the Russian regime, and I think this will be a very powerful impetus for Russia to go through the logic of a real mandate in Donbas – what we are talking about is the return of Donbas to Ukraine, the return of Donbas to normal life and into our legal field, and the formula for this is very simple – I have voiced it today – Russia leaves [the occupied areas of Donbas], and the international contingent comes in," Klimkin said on the Inter TV channel on Friday.

