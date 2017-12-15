Venice Commission chairman calls for Anti-Corruption Court integration into Ukraine's judicial system

The Anti-Corruption Court should be integrated into the judicial system of Ukraine, in addition, Ukrainian courts of all levels should be reformed, Chairman of the European Commission for Democracy through Law (Venice Commission) Gianni Buquicchio stressed.

"Now all three levels of the judicial system will work for the benefit of citizens of Ukraine. The Venice Commission has contributed to this reform process... The new Supreme Court starts its work and it will be the first fair Supreme Court of Ukraine," Buquicchio said in Kyiv on Friday speaking on the occasion of the new Supreme Court's starting its work.

He expressed the hope that the new Supreme Court of Ukraine will work properly.

"I urge judges of the Supreme Court and I say that the people of Ukraine will watch you and will know if you use inappropriate practices," Buquicchio said.

He stressed that judges of the Supreme Court will need to win the trust of Ukrainians, and assured that the Venice Commission and the Council of Europe will support new Ukrainian judges in achieving this goal.

"I promise you that the Venice Commission and the Council of Europe will support you further." The work is not over yet, we are only at the beginning of the path," Buquicchio said.

"With regard to the anti-corruption agency recommended by the Venice Commission, this Anti-Corruption Court should be integrated into your judicial system," the chairman of the Venice Commission said.

"I strongly advise you to create this Anti-Corruption Court, and I hope that the Verkhovna Rada and the majority will support the formation of such a court," the head of the Venice Commission said.

In addition, he stressed that the reform of the Supreme Court of Ukraine alone is not enough.

"Citizens will mainly deal with lower courts, and these courts must be reformed as well," Buquicchio said.

"If you fail to revamp the judicial system, you will not be able to realize your European aspirations," the Venice Commission chairman warned.