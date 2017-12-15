We will work for independence of court - Chairperson of revamped Supreme Court

Ukraine's judicial system requires independence from other branches of power, chairperson of the revamped Supreme Court of Ukraine Valentyna Danishevska.

"We need independence, and today we see that demand for an independent court in Ukraine has appeared ... We need independence from other branches of government," Danishevska said in Kyiv on Friday on the occasion of the launch of the new Supreme Court of Ukraine.

She emphasized that the president and the Verkhovna Rada had abandoned their powers of influencing the judicial system.

"Amendments to the Constitution have been introduced; a new law on the judicial system and status of judges has been adopted, and we already see that these laws stipulate independence as real norms rather than a slogan, which will enable us to keep the judicial system independent," she said.

"We will work to ensure that the independence of the court could be seen in real life not only on paper," she added.