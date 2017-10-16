Facts

17:02 16.10.2017

Cabinet sets up new Governmental Office for Coordination of European and Euro-Atlantic Integration

Cabinet sets up new Governmental Office for Coordination of European and Euro-Atlantic Integration

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has created a new Government Office for Coordination of European and Euro-Atlantic Integration.

According to a Facebook report of the office of the deputy prime minister for European and Euro-Atlantic integration, the government office will coordinate the activities of executive authorities to develop and implement measures aimed at implementing the Association Agreement between Ukraine and the EU and direct and monitor political and military dialogue and practical cooperation with NATO and the alliance member states.

Within the framework of the public administration reform, the Cabinet has started appointing new members of the Governmental Office for Coordination of European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, in particular, announced a tender to elect director general.

According to information about the tender, the wage of the director general of the government office is set at UAH 50,070. The requirements for a candidate lack knowledge of a foreign language, they only include the mandatory fluency in the state language.

РЕКЛАМА
Загрузка...
РЕКЛАМА

MORE ABOUT

Cabinet approves provision on European Integration Office

Govt approves documents for raising EUR 50 mln from Hungary for border infrastructure

Groysman offers signing agreement on interaction between coalition and Cabinet

Ukrainian government accepts resignation of First Deputy Infrastructure Minister Shulmeister

Ukrainian government approves trade countermeasures against Russian embargo

Cabinet decides on making Oplot tanks for army under state guarantees

Govt empowers medicinal product service to issue licenses

Ukrainian govt to introduce additional sanctions against Russian companies

Justice Ministry to select law firms over dispute with minor shareholders of Ukrnafta, AeroSvit co-owner

Ukraine, IMF mission to discuss debt repayment on VAT refunds

LATEST

Tymoshenko says Poroshenko is main beneficiary in case on corruption at Defense Ministry

One Ukrainian soldier wounded in ATO zone in past 24 hours

Technical provision of Foreign Intelligence Service requires bringing to NATO standards - Turchynov

Poroshenko announces formation of military equipment reserves for first time since 2014

Ukraine and Poland education ministers will meet for consultations on Ukrainian education law

Some 90% of clinics will be ready for medical reform in two years - Berezenko

Nationalists march on occasion of Defender of Ukraine Day, 75th anniversary of UIA starts in central Kyiv

Servicemen in ATO zone to get UAH 1,000-UAH 3,000 in bonuses in October

Kyiv views non-admission of its doctors by Russia to detained Hryb as intentional harm to his health

Budapest to continue to oppose Ukraine's further integration into EU because of education law

РЕКЛАМА
Interfax-Ukraine
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

РЕКЛАМА