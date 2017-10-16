Cabinet sets up new Governmental Office for Coordination of European and Euro-Atlantic Integration

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has created a new Government Office for Coordination of European and Euro-Atlantic Integration.

According to a Facebook report of the office of the deputy prime minister for European and Euro-Atlantic integration, the government office will coordinate the activities of executive authorities to develop and implement measures aimed at implementing the Association Agreement between Ukraine and the EU and direct and monitor political and military dialogue and practical cooperation with NATO and the alliance member states.

Within the framework of the public administration reform, the Cabinet has started appointing new members of the Governmental Office for Coordination of European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, in particular, announced a tender to elect director general.

According to information about the tender, the wage of the director general of the government office is set at UAH 50,070. The requirements for a candidate lack knowledge of a foreign language, they only include the mandatory fluency in the state language.