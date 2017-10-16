Facts

15:43 16.10.2017

Tymoshenko says Poroshenko is main beneficiary in case on corruption at Defense Ministry

Leader of the Batkivschyna party Yulia Tymoshenko during a live interview with NewsOne on October 13 accused Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko of involvement in corrupt deals related to fuel purchases for the Defense Ministry, according to the website of the Batkivschyna party.

"Everyone knows that five-billion contracts are not signed by the defense minister or by his deputy, or even by any head of the Defense Ministry department. All politicians know who signs five-billion contracts. And this is the president of Ukraine," Tymoshenko said, while commenting on the scandal with the detention by the NABU of Deputy Defense Minister Ihor Pavlovsky and director of the public procurement department at the Defense Ministry Volodymyr Hulevych.

Tymoshenko is confident that not real corrupt officials are found, but dummies on whom all charges can be "hung."

Later, the party leader directly said "the president is the customer of this five-billion contract and it is he who conducts such transactions and launders huge amounts of money from the budget for fictitious contracts for provision for the army."

According to her, the war in the east of the country could end only when Poroshenko leaves the post of president, who is the main beneficiary of what is happening in the country.

