One Ukrainian soldier wounded in ATO zone in past 24 hours

One serviceman of the Ukrainian Armed Forces has been wounded in the ATO zone in Donbas in the past 24 hours, spokesman for the Ukrainian Defense Ministry Andriy Lysenko has stated.

"As a result of fighting, no one military man in the Armed Forces was killed, one serviceman was wounded and was promptly delivered to hospital. The state of his health is satisfactory," Lysenko said at a briefing in Kyiv.

In general, he said during the past day militants fired Armed Forces positions along the line of demarcation 16 times.

"In most cases, Ukrainian servicemen opened fire in response," Lysenko said.