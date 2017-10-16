Facts

Technical provision of Foreign Intelligence Service requires bringing to NATO standards - Turchynov

KYIV. Oct 16 (Interfax-Ukraine) - Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) Oleksandr Turchynov has noted technical support for the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine requires bringing to modern standards of the special services of NATO member countries.

According to the official website of the National Security and Defense Council, Turchynov said this after the inspection of Foreign Intelligence Service facilities, focusing on the technical equipment of the service units, the working conditions of employees, and current problems.

"Based on the results of the inspection, the NSDC secretary noted the high intellectual potential of the Foreign Intelligence Service staff and stressed that some technical developments of the specialists have no analogues in the world," the report said.

At the final meeting it was noted that the National Security and Defense Council in the near future would consider the problematic issues of the service activities and send proposals to the president of Ukraine and the Verkhovna Rada for consideration.

