Poroshenko announces formation of military equipment reserves for first time since 2014

Ukraine for the first time since 2014 has launched the formation of military equipment reserves, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has said.

"Another very important detail regarding the reserves. For the first time since 2014 part of the military machinery transferred to the Armed Forces, as well as the equipment being changed, for example, Bulat tanks, will be sent to the reserves," he said in Zhytomyr region, speaking before the soldiers of the Armed Forces.

"We are already forming the reserves, we already have much greater opportunities for rapidly increasing our combat potential," the head of state stressed.