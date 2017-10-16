Facts

Ukraine and Poland education ministers will meet for consultations on Ukrainian education law

Polish Ambassador to Ukraine Jan Pieklo has announced a meeting at the level of the education ministers of Ukraine and Poland to discuss the provisions of the new Ukrainian law on education.

"Such a meeting is planned. And we consider it necessary to hold such consultations at the level of Education Minister of Ukraine Lilia Hrynevych and the Education Minister of Poland," Pieklo told Interfax-Ukraine.

Asked about the attitude of the Polish side to the language article of the Ukrainian law on education, the ambassador explained that Poland shares Ukraine's position on the need to study the Ukrainian language, but also considers it necessary to ensure the possibility of studying the native language by national minorities.

He also stressed the need for holding a bilateral dialogue on this issue.

"We just need to talk and clarify some points," the ambassador added.

