Ukrainian Brands D.C. Summit held in Ukrainian embassy in Washington

The Ukrainian Embassy in Washington on October 13 hosted the Ukrainian Brands D.C. Summit, which was supported by the Ukrainian League of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs, as well as the U.S. trade association Food Marketing Institute, the Embassy reported on its Facebook page.

"Ukrainian Brands D.C. Summit has become a platform for establishing contacts between Ukrainian food companies and U.S. food retailers and wholesalers - members of the Food Marketing Institute, whose annual sales exceed 770 billion dollars," the statement reads.

Ukrainian Finance Minister Oleksandr Danyliuk in his opening speech expressed his confidence that such meetings create a strong foundation for doing business between the entrepreneurs of the two states.

Ukraine was represented at the event by a number of Ukrainian food producers. The Embassy said there is a growing interest among American entrepreneurs to Ukrainian producers.

"Ambassador of Ukraine to the U.S. Valeriy Chaly addressed the participants and stressed the extreme importance of promoting Ukrainian exports abroad through entering new markets for Ukrainian goods and services. He noted that the increasing of volume and expanding the geography of Ukrainian exports is the key to a strong economy. The ambassador also emphasized the U.S. market is very promising for Ukrainian manufacturers," the Embassy said.

Ukrainian Brands D.C. Summit has become an important practical step towards promoting Ukrainian exports to the U.S. market and expanding bilateral trade and economic cooperation.