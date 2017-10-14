'Self-Determination for Zakarpattia' rally held outside Ukraine's Embassy in Budapest despite Kyiv's protests

Despite the October 12 protest note from the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry to the Hungarian Foreign Ministry requesting that the 'Self-Determination for Zakarpattia' rally be banned, the action was held late on October 13, Ukraine's Ambassador to Hungary Liubov Nepop said on her Facebook page.

"In response to Ukraine's protest, Hungary quoted the right to peaceful assembly and protests, during which the participants freely express their thoughts, and the right to report the jointly formulated position," the ambassador said.

Nepop also expressed her regret about the incident: "I am convinced that the use of these rights (the right to peaceful assembly) does not justify the inscriptions on the back of a participant of the rally "Zakarpattia by Law Belongs to Hungary. Self-Determination for All Oppressed Nations Forced to Live in Ukraine ".... And to complete the picture - the Official Flag of Catalonia."

On October 11, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin sent a note of protest to the Hungarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs with a request to ban the action planned in Budapest for October 13 under the slogan "Self-Determination for Zakarpattia."