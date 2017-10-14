Facts

13:06 14.10.2017

'Self-Determination for Zakarpattia' rally held outside Ukraine's Embassy in Budapest despite Kyiv's protests

'Self-Determination for Zakarpattia' rally held outside Ukraine's Embassy in Budapest despite Kyiv's protests

Despite the October 12 protest note from the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry to the Hungarian Foreign Ministry requesting that the 'Self-Determination for Zakarpattia' rally be banned, the action was held late on October 13, Ukraine's Ambassador to Hungary Liubov Nepop said on her Facebook page.

"In response to Ukraine's protest, Hungary quoted the right to peaceful assembly and protests, during which the participants freely express their thoughts, and the right to report the jointly formulated position," the ambassador said.

Nepop also expressed her regret about the incident: "I am convinced that the use of these rights (the right to peaceful assembly) does not justify the inscriptions on the back of a participant of the rally "Zakarpattia by Law Belongs to Hungary. Self-Determination for All Oppressed Nations Forced to Live in Ukraine ".... And to complete the picture - the Official Flag of Catalonia."

On October 11, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin sent a note of protest to the Hungarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs with a request to ban the action planned in Budapest for October 13 under the slogan "Self-Determination for Zakarpattia."

РЕКЛАМА
Загрузка...
РЕКЛАМА

MORE ABOUT

Klimkin to organize foreign ambassadors to visit to Zakarpattia so that they talk to locals about 'language issue'

Ukravtodor intends to join Lviv and Budapest with highway

U.S. must implement Budapest protocol - Kuchma

Poroshenko supports bilateral security agreements with guarantor and signatory states of Budapest Memorandum

Zakarpattia governor introduces two temporary customs check points

Consulate of Romania solemnly opened in Zakarpattia region

Poroshenko: Moskal will continue decentralization, fight against smuggling as Zakarpattia governor

Consulate of Romania solemnly opened in Zakarpattia region – Ukraine Foreign Ministry

Hennadiy Moskal says Zakarpattia region de-communized

UN Security Council needs to arrange consultations of Budapest Memorandum signatories - Kuchma

LATEST

Poroshenko urging politicians to remember lessons of history

Ukrainian Brands D.C. Summit held in Ukrainian embassy in Washington

Volker, Chaly discuss situation in Ukraine

Army to receive 200 pieces of weapons and equipment, including 62 tanks

Poroshenko: Ukraine to become NATO member

Tymoshenko plans to run for president of Ukraine

Parliament to support health reform next week - deputy health minister

Jagland was demanded at PACE Bureau to toughly talk with Russian Federation– Ariev

Statements on slowing of reform pace in Ukraine after successful placement of eurobonds are speculations - PM

Donbas sees over 300,000 attacks in 2017 - OSCE

РЕКЛАМА
Interfax-Ukraine
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

РЕКЛАМА