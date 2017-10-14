Batkivschyna party leader Yulia Tymoshenko plans to run for president of Ukraine in 2019.

"I won't entrust this to anyone else this time around. I will be running for presidential office. We will win so as to put the country on its feet again," Tymoshenko said on the NewsOne television channel.

Tymoshenko recalled that she had earlier supported Viktor Yuschenko's election as president of Ukraine and Arseniy Yatsenyuk as prime minister, but this did not produce any results.

"I've placed my confidence in the country's leaders more than once, and I've entrusted my voice for governing the country. You know that I supported Yuschenko for president and Yatsenyuk for prime minister. I am not going to entrust my voice, the voice of my team and the people who trust us, to anyone else," she said.

The next presidential elections in Ukraine are to be held in the spring of 2019.