Facts

15:04 13.10.2017

Statements on slowing of reform pace in Ukraine after successful placement of eurobonds are speculations - PM

Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman said that statements that the reform pace in Ukraine is slowing after a successful placement of sovereign eurobonds in September 2017 are speculations.

"I hear speculations about the fading desire to conduct reforms after the successful placement of eurobonds. These are speculations. I do not take this seriously," he said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

He said that the Cabinet of Ministers is holding permanent discussions with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), and this is a normal working process.

As reported, on September 21, 2017, EBRD Managing Director for Eastern Europe and the Caucasus Francis Malige expressed fears that Ukrainian authorities could weaken reform effects after the successful placement of eurobonds this week, and he pause could last until the election in 2019.

On September 18, 2017, Ukraine closed the offer book to place 15-year eurobonds worth of $3 billion. The securities were placed at 7.375% per annum. This was the deal to purchase eurobonds due in 2019 and 2020 for $1.68 billion. Demand on the new eurobonds was around $9.5 billion.

Interfax-Ukraine
